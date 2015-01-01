|
O'Malley N, Clifford AM, Comber L, Coote S. HRB Open Res 2020; 3: e17.
BACKGROUND: Falls are common among people with neurological diseases and have many negative physical, psychosocial and economic consequences. Implementation of single-diagnosis falls prevention interventions is currently problematic due to lack of participants and resources. Given the similarities in falls risk factors across stroke, Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), the development of an intervention designed for mixed neurological populations seems plausible and may provide a pragmatic solution to current implementation challenges. This umbrella review aims to summarise the totality of evidence regarding the effectiveness of non-pharmacological falls prevention interventions for people with MS, PD and stroke and identify the commonalities and differences between effective interventions for each disease to inform the development of an evidence-based intervention that can be tailored for people with mixed diagnoses.
Keywords
Falls; Intervention; Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s Disease; Stroke; Umbrella Review