Barringer A, Papp LM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
To identify academic factors pertaining to college students, calendar timing, and particular moments that are uniquely associated with elevated likelihood of prescription stimulant misuse (intentions and actual behavior) in daily life. Participants: Participants were 297 freshmen and sophomores at a large public university in the United States in 2017-2019.
college students; Academic stress; ecological momentary assessment; prescription stimulant misuse