Abstract

BACKGROUND: To evaluate the patterns of distribution and clinical manifestations of ocular injuries referred to the level 1 trauma center of Pusan National University Hospital (PNUH) in Korea.



METHODS: We analyzed 254 of 4,287 patients who were referred to the Department of Ophthalmology at the level 1 trauma center of the PNUH, from January 2016 through December 2018. Data on the incidence of ocular injuries, sex, age, monthly and seasonal distribution, day and time of injury, side of injury, cause, residence of patients, referral time to an ophthalmologist and subsequent examination time, final visual acuity (VA), and complications were obtained from medical records and retrospectively reviewed. The patients were grouped according to their main diagnosis using the Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology System (BETTS) and Ocular Trauma Score (OTS).



RESULTS: The incidence of ocular injuries with major trauma was higher in men (n = 207, 81.5%), the median age at time of injury was 54 years, and Pusan recorded the most cases. The incidences of ocular injury were 1.47/100,000, 1.57/100,000, 1.48/100,000 in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. The most common cause was by a motorbike accident, followed by a pedestrian traffic accident and falls. According to the BETTS classification, open-globe injuries represented 4% of cases, closed-globe injuries represented 12.6%, and other injuries represented 83.1%. Open-globe injuries were significantly associated with low final VA (P = 0.01). In the OTS, 79.4% of patients received 4 or 5 points and 13.7% of patients received 1 or 2 points. The patients who received 1 or 2 points in the OTS score showed final VA below hand movement (P < 0.001), except for two patients. Lid laceration and low initial VA were highly correlated with poor final VA (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This is the first study on the epidemiology and clinical manifestations in trauma patients with ocular injuries at a level 1 trauma center. The incidences of ocular injuries with major trauma were about 1.47-1.57/100,000. BETTS, OTS, lid laceration and initial VA were associated with final VA. We expect our study to provide a basis of data for the evaluation, prevention, and management of ocular injuries in patients with systemic trauma.

Language: en