Citation
Fayed MM, Sharif AF. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic influences health care facilities world-wide. The flow rate, type, and severity of cases presented to emergency departments varied during the pandemic in comparison to the past years. However, this change has not been well-described among the cases of hospital admission due to toxic exposure. STUDY OBJECTIVE: Recognition of the pattern of toxic exposure among the cases refereed to Tanta Poison Control Center (TPCC; Tanta, Egypt) during the past five years, and furthermore, exploration of the impact of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the pattern of presented cases.
Language: en
Keywords
|
COVID-19; pesticides; drug poisoning; antipsychotics; lockdown