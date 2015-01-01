|
Citation
|
Quintana CP, McLeod TCV, Olson AD, Heebner NR, Hoch MC. Sports Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Adis International)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent literature has identified that the vestibular system is often involved following a sport-related concussion. Furthermore, the consequences of vestibular and ocular/oculomotor involvement have been explored and identified as potential predictors for prolonged recovery. Although vestibular and ocular/oculomotor involvement is common following head injury, the clinical assessment strategies for vestibular function are less commonly practiced in the sports medicine setting and have limited research. Therefore, despite the suspected link between vestibular consequences of concussion and prolonged recovery time, there is limited understanding on how these consequences affect outcomes following concussion and how to properly assess these functions.
Language: en