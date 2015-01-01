Abstract

Risk assessment is considered to be effective in preventing occupational accidents by finding out the dangerous conditions in the workplace and taking measures in advance. On the other hand, it is said that it is difficult to carry out risk assessment at small and medium-sized business establishments because there are no occupational safety personnel or specialists. Therefore, there is a need for a method that can be performed by operators and line managers and does not overlook serious dangers. In this report, as a simple risk assessment method, we have prototyped an assessment sheet that illustrates major dangerous situations from occupational accident cases and an assessment sheet that reviews work with photographs. As a result, it was found that many dangers can be grasped by using these sheets, and we report them. [Google Translate]



リスクアセスメントは職場の危険状態を見いだし，事前に対策をとることで労働災害を防ぐのに有効であると考えられる．一方，中小規模事業所においては労働安全の担当者や専門家がいないので，リスクアセスメントの実施が困難といわれる．そこで，オペレータやライン管理者が行え，重大な危険を見落とさない手法が求められている．本報では，簡易にできるリスクアセスメント法として，労働災害事例から主要な危険状態を図示したアセスメントシートと作業を写真で見直すアセスメントシートを試作した．その結果，これらのシートを用いることで多くの危険を把握できることがわかったので，報告する．

Language: ja