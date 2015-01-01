|
Fukuda T, Houshi T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2019; 58(4): 236-243.
中小規模事業所向け簡易リスクアセスメント手法の開発
(Copyright © 2019, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
Risk assessment is considered to be effective in preventing occupational accidents by finding out the dangerous conditions in the workplace and taking measures in advance. On the other hand, it is said that it is difficult to carry out risk assessment at small and medium-sized business establishments because there are no occupational safety personnel or specialists. Therefore, there is a need for a method that can be performed by operators and line managers and does not overlook serious dangers. In this report, as a simple risk assessment method, we have prototyped an assessment sheet that illustrates major dangerous situations from occupational accident cases and an assessment sheet that reviews work with photographs. As a result, it was found that many dangers can be grasped by using these sheets, and we report them. [Google Translate]
Language: ja
リスクアセスメント; 中小規模事業所; 危険源; 簡易手法