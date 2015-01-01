|
Citation
Saigo T. J. Japan Soc. Safety Eng. 2019; 58(1): 50-59.
Vernacular Title
日本版CSB 構想：プロセス産業事故からの社会的学習
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Japan Society for Safety Engineering)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Through a trial study of the image of applying the accident investigation and analysis function of the US CSB, which is highly evaluated in Japan, to Japan, we extracted the issues related to the accident investigation in the process industry. We organized both the characteristics of CSB and the discussions on accident investigation organizations in Japan so far, and envisioned an application form that is close to what CSB should be. It was considered necessary for the Sanjo Committee to secure independence and authority, and to secure about 100 million yen a year for investigation costs, as well as a social agreement on the relationship between accident investigations and criminal, civil, and administrative responsibilities. , Ensuring the mobility of professional human resources in the entire industry, etc. were raised. In the discussions of accident investigation organizations in Japan, there were few studies targeting occupational accidents and accidents within companies, but the function of "social learning" is that society as a whole, including businesses, workers, and government agencies, makes use of the lessons learned from accidents. It is also important in accidents in the process industry. [Google Translate]
Language: ja
Keywords
労働災害; Chemical Safety and CSB（U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board）; プロセス産業; 事故調査; 社会的学習