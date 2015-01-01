Abstract

Through a trial study of the image of applying the accident investigation and analysis function of the US CSB, which is highly evaluated in Japan, to Japan, we extracted the issues related to the accident investigation in the process industry. We organized both the characteristics of CSB and the discussions on accident investigation organizations in Japan so far, and envisioned an application form that is close to what CSB should be. It was considered necessary for the Sanjo Committee to secure independence and authority, and to secure about 100 million yen a year for investigation costs, as well as a social agreement on the relationship between accident investigations and criminal, civil, and administrative responsibilities. , Ensuring the mobility of professional human resources in the entire industry, etc. were raised. In the discussions of accident investigation organizations in Japan, there were few studies targeting occupational accidents and accidents within companies, but the function of "social learning" is that society as a whole, including businesses, workers, and government agencies, makes use of the lessons learned from accidents. It is also important in accidents in the process industry. [Google Translate]



日本でも評価が高い米国CSB の事故調査・分析の機能を日本に適用するイメージを試行的に検討することを通して，プロセス産業の事故調査に係る課題を抽出した．CSB が有する特徴と，これまでの日本の事故調査機関に関する議論の両面を整理し，CSB のあり方に近い適用形態を構想した．三条委員会として独立性や権限を確保すること，調査費として年1 億円程度を確保すること等が必要と考えられたほか，事故調査と刑事・民事・行政責任との関係に係る社会合意，業界全体における専門人材の流動性確保，等の課題が挙げられた．日本における事故調査機関の議論においては労働災害や企業内事故を対象とした検討が少なかったが，事業者・労働者・行政機関など社会全体が事故の教訓を活かす「社会的学習」の機能はプロセス産業の事故においても重要である．

Language: ja