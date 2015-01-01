Abstract

Although they account for a small proportion of burns in paediatrics, injuries from chemicals can be just as devastating as other mechanisms of burn injury. At least 25,000 chemicals exist which can cause burns: in children, they are often caused by household chemicals via accidental exposure. The mechanism by which corrosive substances produce chemical burns highlights the importance of early and plentiful irrigation of the burn area, removal of contaminated clothes and careful clinical assessment. Surgical intervention is uncommon but often follows the principles for thermal burns. This article reviews the aetiology, incidence, clinical presentation, management, complications and prevention of chemical burns. What is Known • Chemical burns in paediatrics are often caused by accidental exposure to chemicals available at home • Differences in the pathophysiology of chemical burns reinforces the need for early irrigation What is New • New irrigation fluids show promise in adults and need further study in children • The nature of chemical cutaneous burns can make assessment of wound depth difficult. Laser Doppler Imaging (LDI) is an accurate technique that can be used clinically to determine burn depth in thermal burns and is an area of future interest in the assessment of chemical burns.

