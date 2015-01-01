|
Macniven R, Coombes J, Wilson R, Simon A, Mackean T, Hunter K, Ma T, Gwynn J, Sherrington C, Tiedemann A, Hill AM, Delbaere K, Lewis C, Bennett-Brook K, Howie A, Stewart G, Shakespeare M, Rogers K, Ivers RQ, Clapham K. Inj. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Process evaluations examining programme implementation are often conducted in conjunction with effectiveness studies. Their inclusion in studies with Aboriginal participants can give an understanding of programme delivery in Aboriginal community contexts. The Ironbark: Standing Strong and Tall programme was codesigned with Aboriginal communities and includes exercise and facilitated 'yarning' discussion about fall risk and prevention strategies. The programme pilot showed favourable outcomes and acceptability for Aboriginal people aged 45 years and over. The Ironbark: Standing Strong and Tall programme is now being compared with a 'Healthy Community' programme in a cluster randomised controlled trial within Aboriginal health and community services. An embedded process evaluation aims to explore relationships between participation and programme outcomes and the quality of programme implementation.
health services; fall; older people; indigenous; process/impact evaluation; programme evaluation