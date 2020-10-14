Abstract

This is a correction to:

Military Medicine, usaa321, https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usaa321



The article, "A Qualitative Examination of Factors That Influence Sleep Among Shipboard Sailors," that published on October 14, 2020 contained an error.



The fifth author's name is listed incorrectly as "Gen Glickman" and should be listed as "Gena L. Glickman".



The publisher regrets this error.



[This error has been corrected in the SafetyLit database. At the time this correction was issued and added to the database the publisher had not made a correction to the article as presented on their website nor have they issued a correction to the original metadata.

