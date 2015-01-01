|
Gartner RE. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Gender microaggressions are everyday slights, insults, and invalidations theorized to create and sustain environments in which sexual harassment and assault of women is normative and permissible. Establishing a gender microaggressions taxonomy for undergraduate women may support efforts to improve campus climate and reduce sexual violence. This study aims to identify a gender microaggressions taxonomy for undergraduate women on college campuses. Five qualitative semi-structured focus groups (N = 23) were conducted with 18- to 25-year-old undergraduate women. Purposive sampling was employed and directed content analysis was performed. Seven themes emerged: invisibility, intersectionality, caretaker and nurturer, women-dominated occupations, presumed incompetence, sexual objectification, and environmental invalidations.
Language: en
gender; university; sexual violence; discrimination; gender microaggressions