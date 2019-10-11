Abstract

Dimethyl sulfate is a colorless, oily liquid with a slight onion odor. It is commonly used as a methylating agent in the chemical industry and has a strong irritating and corrosive effect on mucous membranes and skin. The dismantling of production equipment, the recycling and processing of waste storage barrels, equipment repairs, production operations, and raw material transportation all have acute dimethyl sulfate poisoning risks, and are prone to group injuries. We reported a leak of dimethyl sulfate during trial production. Occupational acute poisoning accident caused by improper handling at the accident site.



硫酸二甲酯是一种无色，略带洋葱气味的油状液体，常用于化工工业的甲基化剂，对黏膜及皮肤有强烈的刺激和腐蚀作用。生产设备拆除、废旧储物桶回收处理、设备修理、生产操作、原料运输等均存在硫酸二甲酯急性中毒风险，且易发生群伤事故，我们报道一起试生产过程中硫酸二甲酯泄漏及事故现场处置不当引发的职业性急性中毒事故。

Language: zh