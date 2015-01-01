Abstract

Introduction Patients with dizziness and vertigo usually experience psychological, physical, and social functioning limitations that may affect their daily living activities. In order to better understand disability and anxiety in patients with vertigo, in the present study we aimed to investigate the correlation between disability and anxiety in four different types of diseases causing vertigo. Moreover, the difference between the observed disabilities in these etiologies of vertigo was studied.



MATERIALS AND METHODS In this analytic cross-sectional design, 130 patients (52 male, 78 female; age range: 18-75 years) with dizziness/vertigo who were referred to our balance clinic participated. All patients underwent a detailed diagnostic procedure including neurological, clinical, and otological evaluations. Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI) and the Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI) were used to assess handicap and anxiety, respectively.



RESULTS There were no significant differences in "total DHI" and DHI subcomponent scores among different study populations (p>0.05). In terms of the BAI score, the one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) test indicated no significant differences among the four groups (p=0.158). Our results exhibited a significant positive correlation between the BAI and "total DHI" and "DHI subcomponents" values.



CONCLUSION The degree of disability and anxiety is not different between patients with Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), Meniere's disease (MD), unilateral weakness (UW), and central causes. The significant positive correlation between the BAI and "total DHI" and "DHI subcomponents" values shows that the possibility of anxiety in patients with vertigo should not be ignored.

