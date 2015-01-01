|
Citation
|
Edwards B, Cameron D, King G, McPherson AC. Disabil. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Inclusive recreation programs can have individual and community impacts for children with and without disabilities. However, studies that explore the impact of such programs on children's attitudes are mixed. The purpose of this study was to explore the perspectives of children with and without disabilities on the individual impact of an inclusive recreation program. MATERIAL AND METHOD: This study adopted a generic qualitative methodology. Interviews were conducted with participants between the ages of eight and 18 enrolled in the same program and each participant was interviewed twice. Inductive thematic analysis was used to analyze results.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
integration; qualitative research; Rehabilitation; involvement; leisure