Abstract

Despite evidence that balance and strength training and other multicomponent exercise classes reduce the risk and rate of falls and fall-related injuries, few older adults participate. To increase uptake of balance- and strength-based fall-prevention classes, we designed and implemented a social marketing program, delivered through churches. Diverse stakeholders in this social marketing initiative included class participants, instructors, church leaders and members, and public health and recreation partners. We used interpretive description to explore perceptions of the social marketing messages and the barriers and facilitators older church members encountered to balance-class enrollment and adherence. The results were three practical, clinically relevant thematic summaries of older adults' experience. The marketing initiative succeeded in helping older adults hear about the classes, decide whether classes fit their lifestyle and needs, and continue attendance.

Language: en