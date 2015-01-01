Abstract

Acute and chronic neurological risks associated with brain trauma sustained in professional ice hockey has generated concern for youth participants. Minor hockey is a different game when compared to elite players presenting distinctive risk factors for each age division.



OBJECTIVE measures of brain trauma exposure were documented for six divisions in minor ice hockey; U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U18. Game video analysis, physical reconstruction and computational modelling was employed to capture the event conditions, frequency of impacts, frequency of high strain magnitude (>0.17) impacts, and cumulative trauma. The results showed proportional differences in the event conditions; event type, closing velocity, and head impact location, informing the improvement of age appropriate protection, testing protocols, and safety standards. Frequency of events were highest for U7 when players were learning to skate, and again in U18 as game physicality increases. No significant difference was observed in frequency of high magnitude impacts across age divisions. A peak in high magnitude impacts was empirically observed at both U7 and U15 where skill development in skating and body checking, respectively, were most prominent. Finally, a cumulative trauma metric incorporating frequency and magnitude of impacts provided a detailed analysis of trauma exposure provides for a targeted approach to managing injury risk specific to age division.



OBJECTIVE measures of brain trauma exposure identified in the current study are important to inform strategy, guide legislation and initiate policy for safe play in minor ice hockey.

Language: en