Abstract

BACKGROUND: Netball is estimated to be played by more than 20 million people worldwide, but there is evidence of high injury incidence. A thorough understanding of the types and rates of netball injuries is essential for effective injury management and prevention strategies to be developed and implemented. This systematic review summarises the published findings with respect to injury types, participant characteristics and any identified risk factors for netball injuries.



METHODS: A librarian-assisted computer search of seven scientific databases was conducted for studies reporting on netball injuries. Inclusion criteria were studies published in English, in peer-reviewed journals, which reported data on injuries and variables (e.g. age and competition level) that have been proposed as possibly associated with netball injury risk.



RESULTS: Forty-six studies (43.5% prospective, 37% hospital/insurance records, 19.5% retrospective) from 45 articles were included after screening. The majority of studies (74%) were conducted in Australia or New Zealand. There was little consistency in the definition of 'injury'. Elite or sub-elite level players were included in 69% of studies where the level of competition was reported. The duration of injury surveillance was generally related to the format of competition from which data were collected. Self-report questionnaires were used in 48% of studies and only 26% of studies used qualified health professionals to collect data courtside. Injuries to the ankle and knee were the most common (in 19 studies) although the incidence varied considerably across the studies (ankle 13-84% and knee 8-50% of injuries). Prevention of ankle and knee injuries should be a priority. Children sustained more upper limb injuries (e.g. fractures) compared with adults who sustained more lower limb injuries (e.g. ankle and knee sprains/strains). A large number of potential risk factors for injury in netball have been investigated in small numbers of studies. The main circumstances of injury are landings, collisions and falls.



CONCLUSION: Further studies should be directed towards recreational netball, reporting on injury incidence in players by age and utilising high-quality, standardised methods and criteria. Specific injury diagnosis and a better understanding of the circumstances and mechanisms of injury would provide more meaningful data for developing prevention strategies.

