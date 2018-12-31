Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the clinical features, surgical interventions and prognosis of injured eyes following explosion and to develop the risk factors for poor prognosis.



METHODS: A nested case-control study. To the date of 31 December 2018, 99 explosion-related eye globes were selected from the Eye Injury Vitrectomy Study database, which is a multicenter prospective cohort study and began in 1990s. All cases selected underwent vitreoretinal surgery or enucleation and were followed up for at least 6 months. Clinically meaningful preoperative variables and outcomes were used to develop logistic regression models.



RESULTS: The unfavourable outcomes were defined as silicone oil-filled eyes, phthisis bulbi, enucleation and anatomically restored eyes whose final BCVA is worse than initial vision after 6 months of follow-up. The proportion of unfavourable outcomes was 92.0%, 60.9% and 66.7% in large festive fireworks, detonator and beer bottle groups respective. The anatomic and visual outcome of injured eyes with combined injury of blast wave and projectile were worse than that of ruptured eyes (Fisher's exact = 0.041). The extrusion of iris/lens (OR = 3.20, p = 0.015), PVR-C (OR = 6.08, p = 0.036) and choroid damage (OR = 5.84, p = 0.025) is independent risk factors of unfavourable prognosis for explosion-related eye trauma.



CONCLUSION: The extrusion of iris/lens, PVR-C and choroid damage is the independent risk factors for unfavourable outcomes in explosion-related eye trauma. There is a unique injury mechanism in explosion-related eye trauma. SUMMARY STATEMENT: Through the nested case-control study, the extrusion of iris/lens, PVR-C, and choroid damage are the independent risk factors for unfavorable outcomes in explosion-related eye trauma. The mechanism of open globe mixture and close globe mixture in explosion-related eye trauma need more cases and participating units to explore together in the future.

