Godil DI, Ahmad P, Ashraf MS, Sarwat S, Sharif A, Shabib-Ul-Hasan S, Jermsittiparsert K. Environ. Sci. Pollut. Res. Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This study is a scholarly effort to broaden the existing literature on the impact of transportation services, urbanization, and financial development on ecological footprints in Pakistan. Data used in this study covers the period of 39 years from 1980 to 2018. This study adopted the QARDL model to tackle the non-linear association of variables and test their long-run stability across the different quantiles. The findings of this study indicated a significant negative association of transportation services and financial development with ecological footprints in Pakistan at almost all quantiles whereas, the urban population was found to be positively associated with the ecological footprint in Pakistan.
Language: en
Transportation; Ecological footprints; Financial development; QARDL