Abstract

Psychosocial factors have both direct and indirect influence on behavior change. Self-efficacy is a key psychosocial factor driving behavior change. It is an individual's perceived capability of performing a desired action. Structured injury prevention workshops targeting improvements in psychosocial factors in coaches may enhance the dissemination and implementation of the 11+ program in community settings. This study describes baseline psychosocial factors in youth soccer coaches and the effects of a structured 11+ injury prevention workshop on coaches' self-efficacy to implement the 11+. An adapted questionnaire based on the Health Action Process Approach Model was administered to a sample of coaches, before and after an 11+ workshop. Measures of self-efficacy included: their understanding of the 11+; their ability to use the 11+; using the 11+ with limited space, and using the 11+ when players lacked interest. Data from 73 of 81 coaches were retained for analyses. The majority (74%) of coaches knew about the 11+ program before the workshop, mostly through internet resources and colleagues. 40% to 55% of coaches had at least one unit increase (range, 1 to 6); 29% to 48% did not have a change in measures of self-efficacy. Ten percent to 24% had at least one unit decrease (range, -1 to -3). Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-ranks test (with Bonferroni correction) indicated significant increases in coaches' post-workshop (compared to baseline) mean ranks for three of the four self-efficacy measures (p≤0.013). A structured workshop significantly improved self-efficacy towards the implementation of the 11+ program in youth soccer coaches.

