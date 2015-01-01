Abstract

Adolescent substance use is influenced by a multitude of socio-ecological factors ranging from intrapersonal to policy-related. We systematically searched electronic databases using variations and Boolean connections of substance use terms to identify literature on Nigerian adolescent substance use (alcohol, drugs, and tobacco). Using the social ecological model to organize findings from the review, we present the intrapersonal, interpersonal, institutional, community, and/or policy factors of substance use identified in the studies. Of the 13 studies reviewed, most examined only intrapersonal and interpersonal factors affecting Nigerian adolescent substance use, while none clearly examined the impact of other ecological levels (community and policy) on adolescent substance use. All the studies reviewed were cross-sectional, and none employed a sound theoretical framework to guide their inquiry. This review underscores the need for future theory-driven, longitudinal research that captures the dynamic nature of Nigerian adolescent substance use behaviors and other associated health-related behaviors, such as sexual behaviors and intentional/unintentional injuries.

