Abstract
While infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic overshadowed nearly all other health issues in the US in 2020, the problem of firearm injuries and deaths has continued unabated. Indeed, firearm sales increased during the pandemic, driven in part by a perceived need for self-protection amid concerns of breakdown in law and order.1 The latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that more than 39 000 people died from firearm injuries in the US in 2018, including 24 432 by gun suicide.2 While a new administration is likely to devote more attention to firearm-related deaths and injuries, there are limits to what policies could be implemented at the federal level given the makeup of the new Congress and the Supreme Court.
Language: en