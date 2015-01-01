|
Lafferty D, Pion T, Cohn JE, Shokri T, Ducic Y, Sokoya M. Oral Maxillofac. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
PURPOSE: The primary objective of this study is to delineate the data on maxillofacial trauma in rugby utilizing the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database. Specifically, we want to establish the prevalence of facial rugby injuries in terms of age, mechanism of injury, and degree of injury in order to develop ways to limit facial trauma in the future.
Rugby; Facial fractures; Facial plastics and reconstruction; Facial trauma; Sports medicine