Abstract

The phenomenon of workplace violence (WPV) is prevalent in clinical settings affecting nurses and nursing students. Mental health nursing simulations may be used to impart knowledge and skills to nursing students to manage and prevent incidents of WPV. This article presents attained competency skills by nursing students after attending a simulation, and how they implemented their knowledge learned in their clinical rotations. Students attended a Mental Health Nursing Simulation on WPV and completed surveys. The simulation enhanced the students' communication skills, empathy, ability to manage verbally aggressive patients, ability to set personal boundaries, and ability to seek support from others. Participants reported physical and verbal forms of WPV and application of learned evidence-based skills in their clinical rotations. Evidence-based skills to manage and prevent WPV taught to nursing students via mental health nursing simulations can enhance their clinical competency, and they should be embedded in a nursing curriculum.

