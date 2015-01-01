Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim is to evaluate the trajectory of the victims of ground transportation accidents from the prehospital care to the hospital.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 1,264 patients collected from the prehospital care, from June 2015 to June 2016. The trajectory was analyzed by the difference in the average time elapsed between the call and the hospital entrance. The Mann-Whitney and Kruskal-Wallis tests were used, adopting a significance level of 5% and 95% confidence.



RESULTS: Patients had a mean age of 31.2 years, Glasgow Coma Scale of 14.8 points, and 24.8 days of hospitalization. It is characterized predominantly masculine, conductive of the vehicle, being the motorcycle prevalent; most of them wore a helmet/seat belt and no alcohol. The association between the average time of care and the characteristics related to the victim was significant: the use of the belt/helmet, alcoholism, and type of discharge and relative to the accident: area of occurrence, period of the week, shift of occurrence, type of prehospital care, and other party involved.



CONCLUSION: The characteristics related to ground transportation accident interfere in the time of prehospital care to the hospital, which can influence the prognosis.

