Citation
Ramsay S, Dahinten S. SAGE Open Nurs 2020; 6: e2377960820938498.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020)
DOI
PMID
33415292
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Sports-related concussions in children and youth are a significant health concern. There is increasing literature pertaining to levels of knowledge about concussion and the effects of educational interventions, but the literature has not yet been synthesized for the subpopulation of children and youth. Therefore, the purpose of this review was to identify and summarize the current state of the literature on concussion knowledge, and the effect of concussion education on the knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors of children and youth who engage in sports.
Language: en
Keywords
children; concussion; education; youth; knowledge