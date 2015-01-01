Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is essential to increase the knowledge base of teachers involved in facilitating return to learning in middle school students following a concussion. However, the best method to enhance the transfer of learning for teachers remains to be elucidated. Application of Adult Learning Theory (ALT) is a plausible solution to this problem.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this randomized post-test study was to examine the effects of ALT on the transfer of learning in teachers who work with individuals with concussion.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 169 teachers at four middle schools were randomized to receive an in-service regarding concussion management either in ALT or traditional lecture format. Vignettes approximating classroom practice evaluated learning transfer.



RESULTS: one-way between subjects ANOVA revealed no significant difference between the methods of educational delivery on group assessment scores (p = .22). Additionally, a regression analysis did not identify any demographic variables that predicted learning transfer (p = .65). A statistically significant difference existed for four questions (1, 4, 7, 25) between the groups (p = .03,.02,.01,.00, respectively). These vignettes were those that assessed information that was likely novel to the learner.



DISCUSSION: The current study demonstrated that ALT applied to teacher in-service did not impact transfer of learning immediately post training compared to a traditional lecture format. Future research should continue to examine the effects of various educational strategies to enhance learning transfer for teachers managing students in the classroom after concussion.

