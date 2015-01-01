Abstract

The use and maintenance of firearms is a common and often preventable source of adult lead exposure that is often poorly understood by medical professionals. This case describes an elevated blood lead level (BLL) in an adult man due to the exposure sources of ammunition reloading and indoor target shooting in the basement of his home and details the challenges involved in the diagnosis and management of such cases. The elevated BLL was reduced through strict attention to personal hygiene during the reloading process and while shooting, improved ventilation and cleaning of the basement, and avoidance of vacuuming and use of dry cleaning techniques. Medical providers may be unfamiliar with the risks of indoor residential shooting and how to ameliorate them; this knowledge deficit may result in delays in diagnosis as well as an inability to successfully mitigate the risks for exposure. Time‐sensitive diagnosis and treatment, comprehensive risk assessments, and reduction of exposure sources are important facets in the care of adult patients who are exposed to lead through recreational activities. Health care professionals should be aware of the potential dangers of ammunition reloading and indoor shooting, be familiar with ways to reduce lead exposure during these activities, and understand the resources that are available for the management of lead‐exposed patients.

Language: en