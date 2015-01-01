|
Alvarez L, Colonna R, Kim S, Chen C, Chippure K, Grewal J, Kimm C, Randell T, Leung V. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 151: e105961.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Young drivers ages 15-24 continue to constitute a high-risk population for fatal motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) compared to all other age groups. Driving under the influence of cannabis is an important contributor to the high rates of MVCs among youth. Understanding the specific impact of cannabis on the driving performance outcomes of young drivers can inform injury prevention, education, and intervention strategies.
Language: en
Driving; Driving under the influence; Youth; Cannabis