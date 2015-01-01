Abstract

The researchers examined the extent to which high school youth were exposed to dating and sexual violence (DSV) prevention types (e.g., social marketing campaign) across various locations (e.g., in-school) and how exposure to DSV prevention related to perceptions of social norms and collective efficacy. Participants included 877 high school youth who completed in-school surveys across three towns in New England. Most youth (92%) were exposed to DSV prevention. In general, active exposure and active participation, more so than passive exposure, were related to greater perceptions of collective efficacy and perceptions of social norms more intolerant of DSV.



RESULTS also suggested that online exposure to DSV prevention was the most consistent correlate of greater perceptions of collective efficacy and perceptions of social norms more intolerant of DSV. These findings provide clues about the types and locations that might be most effective at preventing DSV among youth.

Language: en