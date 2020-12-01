Abstract

Suicide is a major public health concern. One of the common contributors to the increased risk for suicide is the genetic constitution of individuals, which determines certain endophenotypic traits used as quantifiable measure of neurobiological functions. Therefore, a logical deconstruction of the originating endophenotypes associated with suicidal risk could provide a better understanding of this complex disorder. In this regard, non-human animals can be a useful resource to test endophenotypes of suicidal behavior and the neurobiology underlying these endophenotypes. In this review, we have focused on the neurobiological abnormalities, primarily genetic and epigenetic abnormalities, associated with suicidal behavior and the scope of their modeling in animals. This can substantially advance the current understanding of suicidal behavior manifested with certain trait-based endophenotypes and may provide an opportunity to test novel hypotheses as well as aid in the development of treatment opportunities and risk assessment.

