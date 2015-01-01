SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tolstaya SV, Anamaria NV. Eur. J. Educ. Appl. Psychol. 2020; 2020(4): 34-43.

(Copyright © 2020, Premier Publishing)

10.29013/EJEAP-20-4-34-43

unavailable

In this study, we assessed if effects of depression, anxiety, stress on driving performance can depend on the nature of driver's gender, year of obtaining the permit, the speed, the two seconds rule, of the number of kilometres traveled, the number of accidents and the suspensions of the driving license, in the investigated subjects. The two proposed hypotheses have a synthetic perspective comprising several subject variables and independent variables.

Keywords: Keywords: depression, anxiety, stress, driving performance.


Language: en
