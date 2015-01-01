Abstract

PURPOSE

The aim of this study was to suggest the qualification criteria for the instructors of first aid education for teachers in the School Health Act.

Methods

We compared and analyzed the approval provisions for qualifying as first aid educators under the School Health Act, the Emergency Medical Services Act, and prior studies of first aid education.

Results

The comparison of the studies demonstrated some key points. First, the first aid education of teachers could be improved through the knowledge of professional instructors. Second, the doctors, emergency nurse practitioners, and emergency medical technicians (EMT) were suitable as specialized first aid instructors. Third, for qualifying as first aid instructor, only the EMTs required more than five years of career.

Conclusion

We suggest that all emergency medical service providers qualify to become first aid educators. Additionally, the requirement of EMTs to have more than 5 years of career to qualify as an instructor should be eliminated.

