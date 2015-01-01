|
Sijakovic M, Peric A, Ayuso Ollero P. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 12(1): 85-100.
PURPOSE Environmental treat poses a challenge to the entire built environment. This paper aims to focus on the building asset as the key element of any urban pattern, and, therefore, a crucial condition towards success or failure in achieving resilience. Through the environmental performance assessment of the adaptive reuse project in London, this paper identifies the design principles of resilience, focusing specifically on the measures for protecting vulnerable parts of the building from damage, as well as protecting exposed parts of the building from material degradation.
Adaptive reuse; Architectural design; BREEAM; Durability; Engineering resilience; Environmental performance