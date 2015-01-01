|
Mawby R. Crime Prev. Community Safety 2020; 22(4): 305-312.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)
There has been a spate of research papers from sociologists, social and public policy specialists, educationalists and health care professionals, on the negative impact of COVID-19. However, of particular relevance to this journal is the relationship between the pandemic and crime. Personal movements have been constrained, particularly at the heart of the pandemic, due to either individual choice or government restrictions. This encouraged academics interested in situational influences on crime patterns to question the impact of changes in mobility on crime rates. For example, UCL (University College London) hosted an online symposium on Crime and COVID-19 on 16 July and has a webpage dedicated to the subject,Footnote 1 and criminologists across the world have been assessing changes in crime rates and patterns of offending.
