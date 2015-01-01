CONTACT US: Contact info
Shahbazi F, Mirtorabi D, Ghadirzadeh MR, Shojaei A, Nazari SSHASHEMI. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(11): 2170-2178.
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
*SafetyLit note: The wrong (unrelated) abstract was included in the metadata and the pdf version of this article. The proper full text is available at no cost by following the DOI.
Delirium; Dexmedetomidine; Mechanical ventilation; Sedation