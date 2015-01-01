SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shahbazi F, Mirtorabi D, Ghadirzadeh MR, Shojaei A, Nazari SSHASHEMI. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(11): 2170-2178.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.18502/ijph.v49i11.4735

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

*SafetyLit note: The wrong (unrelated) abstract was included in the metadata and the pdf version of this article. The proper full text is available at no cost by following the DOI.

Keywords

Delirium; Dexmedetomidine; Mechanical ventilation; Sedation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print