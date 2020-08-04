Abstract

On August 4, 2020, Beirut was hit by a devastating explosion leading to mass casualties: thousands were injured and there were significant damages to residences, offices, and health structures. The Emergency Medical Team (EMT) specialized "Mother and Child" was deployed by the Swiss Humanitarian Aid in order to support local health facilities, empower local health professionals to resume clinical activities and ensure access, and continuity of patient care in particular in the fields of gynecology-obstetrics and pediatrics. This communication presents the particularities of an EMT deployment in an urban area of an upper middle-income country with some recommendations for such settings.

