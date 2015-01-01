|
Sherry N, Trbovich A, Holland C, Eagle S, Bitzer H, Kontos AP. Appl. Neuropsychol. Child 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33428451
The goal of the current study was to determine which sport/recreation-related concussion (SRC) assessments predict academic reading performance following SRC. The study included 70 concussed students aged 14-22 years (M = 16.21, SD = 1.90) evaluated 2-30 days (M = 8.41, SD = 5.88) post-injury. SRC assessments included: Post-Concussion Symptom Scale, Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing, Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening, and King-Devick test. The Nelson-Denny Reading Test (NDRT) comprehension subtest measured academic reading accuracy and rate. Pearson correlations examined relationships among SRC assessments and reading accuracy/rate; those assessments that significantly correlated with the NDRT were included in multiple regressions (MRs) predicting reading accuracy and reading rate.
Language: en
Academic; concussion; return-to-learn; school