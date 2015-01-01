|
Touchette AJ, Oates AR, Menec VH, Sibley KM. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e33.
33422004
BACKGROUND: Training balance through exercise is an effective strategy to reduce falls in community-dwelling older adults. Evidence-based fall prevention exercise recommendations have been proposed, specifying that exercise programs should: (1) provide a high challenge to balance, (2) be offered for a least three hours per week, (3) be provided on an ongoing basis. Community exercise programs have the potential to deliver effective fall prevention exercise; however, current design characteristics and whether they include the recommendations is not known. This study described design characteristics of fall prevention community exercise programs for older adults (50 years and older) across Canada, and explored whether these programs included the three evidence-based exercise recommendations.
Language: en
Balance; Community exercise; Evidence-based recommendations; Fall prevention; Older adults