Citation
Metsemakers WJ, Kortram K, Ferreira N, Morgenstern M, Joeris A, Pape HC, Kammerlander C, Konda S, Oh JK, Giannoudis PV, Egol KA, Obremskey WT, Verhofstad MHJ, Raschke M, F.R.O.S.T. Study Group. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2021; 22(1): e57.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33422025
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Tibial shaft fractures (TSFs) are among the most common long bone injuries often resulting from high-energy trauma. To date, musculoskeletal complications such as fracture-related infection (FRI) and compromised fracture healing following fracture fixation of these injuries are still prevalent. The relatively high complication rates prove that, despite advances in modern fracture care, the management of TSFs remains a challenge even in the hands of experienced surgeons. Therefore, the Fracture-Related Outcome Study for operatively treated Tibia shaft fractures (F.R.O.S.T.) aims at creating a registry that enables data mining to gather detailed information to support future clinical decision-making regarding the management of TSF's.
Language: en
Keywords
Complications; Fracture; Fracture fixation; Fracture-related infection; Infection; Nonunion; Registry; Tibial shaft fracture