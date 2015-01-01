|
Slavin MN, Scoglio AAJ, Blycker GR, Potenza MN, Kraus SW. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2020; 7(1): 76-88.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33425653 PMCID
PURPOSE of review: Information on potential risk factors and clinical correlates of compulsive sexual behavior (CSB) may help inform more effective prevention and treatment measures. Sexual victimization, specifically, child sexual abuse (CSA), has been associated with CSB.
Language: en
child sexual abuse; compulsive sexual behavior