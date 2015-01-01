|
Devarakonda V, Navakoti P, Sungal RP, Sakleshpur Mruthyunjaya C, Karanam AK, Sanobar A. Dent. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
33427375
BACKGROUND/AIM: Socio-economic, environmental and cultural influences may lead to discrepancies in the distribution and occurrence of orofacial injuries. The aim of this study was to analyze the patient demographics and current patterns of mandibular fractures within a geographic population.
demographics; mechanism of trauma; parasymphyseal fractures; preventive public health programs; road traffic accidents; seasonal variations