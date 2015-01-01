Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Socio-economic, environmental and cultural influences may lead to discrepancies in the distribution and occurrence of orofacial injuries. The aim of this study was to analyze the patient demographics and current patterns of mandibular fractures within a geographic population.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The medical records of patients with facial trauma treated over a period of 3 years were retrieved and reviewed. Their data were analyzed based on the following parameters-age, gender, mechanism of trauma, seasonal variation, drug/alcohol abuse at the time of trauma, number, and anatomic location of fractures.



RESULTS: Of all the patients with maxillofacial injuries, 56% had mandibular fractures and 80% of these were sustained in road traffic accidents. Nearly 44% of patients had multiple mandibular fractures giving an average of about 1.6 fractures per mandible. Alcohol abuse was seen in 39% of patients. Seasonal influence indicated that the monsoon season had the highest incidence of trauma.



CONCLUSION: Fracture patterns vary according to the etiology of the fracture and direction of the impact force. This information can help in the diagnosis and as a guide to future funding of preventive public health programs.

