Citation
Yangyuen S, Songklang S, Mahaweerawat U, Mahaweerawat C. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2020; 20(4): e00493.
33424002
BACKGROUND: The residents' perceptions of the crime and lack of safety with their neighborhood environment, associated with stress that confers risk for drinking. While many studies have focused on adult drinking, less is known about how subjective neighborhood crime influences drinking during adolescent. We aimed to determine the association of perceived neighborhood crime and youth alcohol use.
Language: en
Alcohol; Neighborhood; Thailand; Youths