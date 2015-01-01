SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lewis D, Kenneally M, van denHeuvel C, Byard RW. Med. Sci. Law 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0025802420986707

33423599

The term 'amphetamine' refers to a class of synthetic drugs which includes methamphetamine. The latter is a globally popular drug of abuse which induces euphoria, affecting cognitive/psychomotor performance and sleep. It also provokes risk taking and violent behaviour. The central effects of methamphetamine are due to the overproduction of neurotransmitters, resulting in high levels of dopamine. In recent years, there have been significant increases in cases of methamphetamine abuse in North and South America, Australia and Asia due to its ready availability and low cost. The following review examines changing trends in methamphetamine use and problems that arise diagnostically in medico-legal cases in determining the significance of post-mortem blood levels, the relationship of these to ante-mortem levels, the possible effects on physical and psychological behaviours and the possible contribution of the drug to a lethal episode.


amphetamine; deaths; features; forensic; Methamphetamine; trends

