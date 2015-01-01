|
Capron DW, Andel R, Voracek M, Till B, Niederkrotenthaler T, Bauer BW, Anestis MD, Tran US. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33426750
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The U.S. suicide rate has increased 35% since 1999. The role of the Internet has not been thoroughly investigated despite Internet use more than doubling from 1999 to present. The majority of U.S. suicide deaths are by firearm; however, there is no examination of the association between trends in firearm Internet searches and overall and firearm monthly suicide rates. We hypothesized that search strings related to firearm suicide would be significantly associated with monthly suicide rates (both all methods and firearm).
