Salzman T, Aboualmagd A, Badawi H, Tobón-Vallejo D, Kim H, Dahroug L, Laamarti F, El Saddik A, Fraser S. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(1): e71.
Executive function and motor control deficits adversely affect gait performance with age, but the neural correlates underlying this interaction during stair climbing remains unclear. Twenty older adults (72.7 ± 6.9 years) completed single tasks: standing and responding to a response time task (SC), ascending or descending stairs (SM(up), SM(down)); and a dual-task: responding while ascending or descending stairs (DT(up), DT(down)). Prefrontal hemodynamic response changes (∆HbO2, ∆HbR) were examined using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), gait speed was measured using in-shoe smart insoles, and vocal response time and accuracy were recorded.
cognitive function; cognitive aging; executive function; functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS); gait; neuroimaging; older adult; prefrontal cortex (PFC); stair climbing