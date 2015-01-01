Abstract

This paper examined the under-studied relationship between work-family conflict and dangerous driving behaviours in a sample of employees, and job-related affect as a mediator of this relationship. The sample consisted of 476 Malaysian drivers (44.7% male; 55.3% female) aged 19 to 60 years. The participants completed scales measuring bidirectional work family conflict (work interference with family, WIF; family interference with work, FIW), job-related negative affect, dangerous driving behaviours, and socio-demographics. The data were analysed using structural equation modelling (SEM). Our findings indicate that dangerous driving was predicted by FIW, but not WIF. As predicted, job-related negative affect fully mediated the relationship between WIF and dangerous driving. Furthermore, the effect of FIW on dangerous driving behaviours was partially due to negative affect at work. Mediation path was conditional upon gender, suggesting the indirect effects of the relationship between FIW and dangerous driving behaviours via job affect occurs in males but not females. The findings of this study may be useful as a starting point for both applied and theoretical investigations of the role of the psychological effects of juggling work and family responsibilities and affect in traffic safety. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en