Murri Dello Diago A, Apponi R, Colombini V, Mordini L, Ideo F. Dent. J. (Basel) 2021; 9(1): e6.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/dj9010006

unavailable

Tooth loss after traumatic dental injuries (TDI) often requires rehabilitation with a multidisciplinary treatment plan. In growing patients, the therapeutic approach may be different than in adults; the scientific literature offers alternative solutions even if they involve long, complex and uncomfortable treatments. Among the possible therapeutic options, implant-prosthetic treatment through the use of mini-implants is presented in this complex case report with a 14-year follow-up.


dental trauma; implant-supported prosthesis; luxation; mini-implant; tooth avulsion

