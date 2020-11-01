|
Citation
|
Cardinale EM, Freitag GF, Brotman MA, Pine DS, Leibenluft E, Kircanski K. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Irritability is a multifaceted construct in pediatric psychopathology. It has been conceptualized as having a 'phasic' dimension and a 'tonic' dimension. Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) is defined by the presence of both dimensions. Severe irritability, or DMDD, is highly comorbid with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, it is unknown whether the presence of ADHD modulates the expression of phasic and tonic irritability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; aggression; DMDD; irritability; latent variable analysis